Between cultures and kitchens: Chef Edward Lee’s story beyond Culinary Class Wars

It’s best not to come between a chef and his jang. Edward Lee arrives from our interview mid-prep, pulled from a fermented sauce he was stirring in Fiamma’s kitchen in Capella Singapore. A touch travel-weary and distracted, he’d barely been in the country for 12 hours, fresh off a flight from Seoul.

But Lee has always been between places. Born in New York to Korean immigrant parents, shaped in the American South, and now rediscovering his Korean heritage, the 53-year-old has built an impressive career that hopscotches between geography and identity. He’s a familiar face on television – appearing on top-rated shows like Iron Chef America, Top Chef, MasterChef, and The Mind of a Chef – and runs restaurants in Kentucky, Washington DC and Maryland: 610 Magnolia, Succotash Prime, Nami, and most recently, SHIA. He has written three books; his second, Buttermilk Graffiti, won a James Beard award. In 2023, he cooked for South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House State Dinner. His menu? Galbi-jjim with butter bean grits, Maryland crab cake with a gochujang vinaigrette slaw, and – memorably – ice cream drizzled with doenjang caramel.

His is the story of Asian-American success but also something more: A restless pursuit of culinary possibility, and a quest to understand how his Korean identity fits in the mix.