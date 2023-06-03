A serious car accident led Daniel Lim, director of Sunleaf Shutters, to discover his love for interior design

Daniel Lim has had a rather unusual career trajectory. After graduating with a degree in economics and political science, he carved out a career path in sales – first in the IT industry before making a switch to pharmaceuticals. The self-professed foodie was also once a food critic for a Singapore society magazine, a cook at his friend’s cafe, as well as a theatre review writer.

But for the last decade, Lim, 49, has been steadily making a name for himself in interior design having started his own firm, Spruce Interiors. He is also a director at Sunleaf Shutters, which specialises in custom fit natural wood window and door shutters.

It was a serious car accident at the age of 29 that led to Lim’s career switch. Working in pharmaceutical sales, Lim used to drive often to meet with clients. One day, he was stationary at a traffic light when another car hit him from the back. Lim suffered a serious back injury and was advised by his doctors to take some time off from driving. The injury, coupled with a slip disc he had sustained during his national service, prevented him from being able to remain in a constrained sitting position for long hours in a day.