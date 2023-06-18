Meet Darren Chin, the one-Michelin-starred chef based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a growing F&B empire

In the capricious fine dining landscape of Kuala Lumpur, one establishment that always elicits sighs of delight among epicures is DC in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur. DC, of course, are the initials of Darren Chin, whose delectable Franco-inspired terroir-led cuisine has garnered a devoted following since it opened 10 years ago and was one of only two restaurants in Kuala Lumpur to be awarded a star in the country’s inaugural Michelin Guide.

Apart from DC, Chin has opened other restaurants, which include a casual-fine dining restaurant Bref, a cafe-style outlet, Bistrot David with his father, as well as Gai, Chin’s interpretation of Thai cuisine inspired by his wife’s Isaan heritage. All these restaurants are thriving. Driven by Chin’s singular vision and talent, DC is now almost six times in size from what it originally was. Hence, it seems impossible to imagine that there was a time that Chin almost stopped cooking.

In his 20s, Chin had been working with the family business for about 10 years, helping to expand his father’s Dave’s Deli chain, which he found draining. “I was going through burnout and had lost the passion for cooking. I wasn’t sure what I was doing then, and maybe I was too heavily influenced by my dad,” he recalled. “I also never really thought that I had much talent for cooking at that time because I didn’t have much experience working for other mentors.”