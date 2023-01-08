Meet the Singapore-based entrepreneur creating NFTs for luxury travel

Fresh from a family vacation to Siem Reap, Martha Waslen is glowing with excitement. For the founder of DayAway, a platform to book daytime experiences at luxury hotels, it has been a while since she had the opportunity to explore a brand new destination with her toddlers, aged three and four.

“We have been making the rounds of ‘obligatory travel’ to visit family and attend celebrations, so it was really incredible to have an immersive cultural experience like exploring Angkor Wat and tasting the local cuisine, especially as we had never been to Cambodia before,” she said. “We are excited to do more of such travel as a family, to experience culture in new ways and to see it through our kids’ eyes.”

Such curated hyper-local experiences, like visiting the workshop of a Japanese family that has been making samurai swords for generations, are something she is currently working on introducing to DayAway’s range of offerings.

She launched the platform in Singapore in 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when she saw how hotels were suffering from low occupancy rates. She realised it was a good opportunity to offer daytime hotel experiences such as high tea in a suite, a spa treatment combined with access to the hotel’s swimming pool and gym or even “work from hotel” packages.