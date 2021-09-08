Trained in the world’s best kitchens, this supper club chef now sells granola

But, plot twist. The San Francisco-born chef, whose impressive resume includes two years as sous chef at NoMad in New York and a brief stint as executive chef at Emmanuel Stroobant’s Saint Pierre is opening – wait for it – a granola store.

“Sometimes I don’t know how to explain to the older folks in the neighbourhood who ask what kind of shop I’m opening here,” said the handsome 34-year-old with a laugh. And it’s not just about finding the right words in Mandarin or Hokkien to explain granola (“sometimes I just say 燕麦 (oats in Mandarin)”. Rather, it is the puzzled look on the wizened faces that reflects the oft-unsaid response: A whole shop just to sell granola?

So maybe it’s not just a granola store. “It’s a production space where we make granola, so to speak,” Kong explained. “And it’s also a storefront that sells provisions on weekends like our seaweed madeleines, country loaves and smoked cheddar scones.”

Which still begs the question: Why a provision shop, even if it’s a posh one, and not a restaurant?