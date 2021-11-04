Deepavali 2021: How these personalities are celebrating the festival

“My father lives in India, and my two brothers and myself live abroad. Every year, we would make it a point to get together at one of our residences as a family unit. Due to the pandemic, we, unfortunately, have not been able to meet each other. However, we will still get on a Zoom call together for our annual Deepavali evening prayers and celebrate virtually. We will still continue our yearly charity work during Deepavali as we distribute food and sweets to the underprivileged as a family.

Because of the two-pax rule this year, we had to kickstart our Deepavali celebrations as early as several weekends ago so as to be able to host our friends. We are feeling less enthusiastic this year, as so many people are facing difficulties due to COVID-19. Hence, apart from my individual charity initiatives, I have joined the Singapore chapter of my alma mater, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, to provide Deepavali hampers for migrant workers as well as for 150 to 200 underprivileged families in Singapore.

On the day of Deepavali, our family will get on a Zoom call together as we have our evening prayers at our respective residences after which we will seek blessings from our elders. My kids and I will light diyas (oil lamps) together as part of our prayers. We then seek blessings from our elders, whereby I receive blessings from my father and I give blessings to my younger brothers, and, of course, ‘ang pao’. As my forefathers are from Rajasthan, my wife Divya will prepare our traditional vegetarian Rajasthani Thali meal, which we would have every Deepavali as a family. She also makes rangoli designs outside our house and hand-makes Deepavali mithai that we would send to all our friends.”

ROHIT ROOPCHAND

Co-founder of The Dandy Collection group of restaurants comprising Firangi Superstar, Neon Pigeon and Fat Prince