Chinese actor Deng Lun fined US$16.6 million for tax evasion

Chinese star Deng Lun is the latest target in China’s crackdown of financial misconduct in the entertainment industry.

The popular actor, who starred in television series Ashes Of Love, was slapped with a US$16.6 million (S$22.6 million) for tax evasion on Mar 15. According to Shanghai tax authorities, Deng Lun made false declarations through fictitious businesses to mask the nature of his income between 2019 and 2020.

He evaded personal income tax of US$7.5 million and other underpaid personal income tax of US$2.19 million.

The star is also the face of several luxury brands, including Bvlgari, Roger Vivier, L’Oreal Paris and Bally. He has also worked closely with brands such as Zegna and Gucci on certain campaigns.