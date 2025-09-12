From porcelain plates to social purpose: The ever-evolving world of Supermama’s founder Edwin Low

Edwin Low has a lot on his plate at the moment. The founder of Singapore lifestyle brand Supermama has spent the last few months co-curating the EMERGE @ FIND showcase, which runs from Sep 11 to Sep 13. He has also come up with a new concept that will launch in October 2025 at the Enabling Village. After that, he has plans to expand his New Nanyang collection to have a stronger Southeast Asian flavour.

Although it has been 15 years since Low started Supermama, it is clear the 46-year-old has no plans to slow down. “I always question why I am here. Once every two to three years, I will look back and see where the dots are going and use that to plot my trajectory,” he shared.

Regardless of where he goes, Low is steadfastly faithful to operating at the intersection of design, craftsmanship and storytelling. As a Singaporean designer by training, it is equally important to him to champion local. It probably explains why Supermama has become such a beloved brand.