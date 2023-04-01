American designer Tory Burch: ‘I always want to help change the dynamic for women’

Growing up, Tory Burch, the founder and designer behind her eponymous American luxury fashion lifestyle brand, had no plans to be a designer. She shared: “I always was creative, and I loved art, and was an art history major; but I always wanted to give back to people… Women and children was where I wanted to help change the dynamic”.

Speaking to CNA Luxury from her home in New York, she said that from the time she was very little, “creating positive change for women” was her early calling. This purpose guides her life. It’s also the reason why her business even exists. Spoiler alert: It was never just about womenswear or stylish accessories.

Her vision was always to have a foundation for women to drive empowering initiatives to change their lives for the better. Building a global lifestyle brand – she started her company in 2004 – was just a means to get to her goal. “I knew the foundation was my business plan and I knew that I had to have a certain amount of success financially, before I could start the foundation in 2009.”

The go-getter designer will be in Singapore for the reveal of the brand’s T-Monogram Pop Up at its Wisma Atria boutique. On from Apr 1 to Apr 16, it will feature handbags, shoes, and ready-to-wear pieces from her spring/summer 2023 collection. There is also the launch of the Mercer store concept at both its boutiques at Wisma Atria and The Shoppes, MBS, that reflects the evolved design aesthetic of the brand. Because Burch is once again, pushing dynamic change and reinventions, because they in turn will keep lifting the barriers for women to help them thrive.