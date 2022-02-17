Desmond Tan is the newest brand ambassador of luxury watch brand Zenith

The 35 year-old first rose to fame after finishing in the top five of local talent search programme, Star Search, in 2007. Shortly after, Tan joined MediaCorp full-time and began making waves in the local entertainment scene after his convincing performance in 2011’s blockbuster A Song To Remember, which eventually landed him his first breakthrough award at the Star Awards the following year.

Tan recently starred in Channel 8's Chinese New Year-themed drama, Home Again.