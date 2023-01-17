Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

People

First look: Desmond Tan conquers Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

People

First look: Desmond Tan conquers Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week

See all the looks from the actor’s wardrobe at the fall/winter 2023 menswear shows.

First look: Desmond Tan conquers Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Desmond Tan with Thai actor Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (Photo: Walter Tan)

17 Jan 2023 04:34PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 04:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

If you have been following Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan’s Instagram, you’d have known by now that he’s quite a chameleon when it comes to turning out looks. Whether dressed up or down, he never fails to experiment and push the boundaries yet always looking effortlessly dashing.

“Life is too short to be boring, keep exploring and have fun,” he said when asked what’s his style philosophy. “Wear it and own it, don't let the outfit 'eat you up'.”

He continued: “Over the years, I realised I constantly break from the mainstream conservative style and put exciting elements into my styling. Change is the only constant for me when it comes to fashion. In fact, I think this is actually reflected on my menswear label, ATZU, which I founded with my friends years ago. We focused on two lines, the mainstream category and the more adventurous ones.

As we evolve through different phases in our lives, it’s only natural our style choices reflect these changes. Over the years I think my style evolved with my mood and different life stages. It's fun to let fashion express the inner feelings outwardly.”

His experimentation has certainly paid off because Tan is now at the fashion capitals of Milan and Paris at the invitation of the various luxury brands he has worked with over the years. “This is one trip that I've been looking forward to since the start of my fashion journey many years ago,” he shared. “Maybe subconsciously I've been preparing for this trip all these while.”

In fact, to prep for his maiden Fashion Week, he has been “keeping well physically and to be in the best state of mind”, he shared. “I'm all ready and now I'm just going to go with the flow of what's going to happen ahead. I'm excited to experience this realised manifestation!”

So what are some of the shows he’s most excited about? “I'm looking forward to all the shows actually because I've been working well with the brands for a long time and this will be the first time I'm embracing the collections in the flesh, at their home cities. I'm sure it'll be quite an experience!” he enthused.

Catch up on some of Desmond Tan’s outfits from the fall/winter 2023 shows during Milan and Paris Fashion Week below. 

Desmond Tan wearing Gucci. (Photo: Walter Tan)
Tan with Pow3r, an Italian elite gamer at the Gucci show venue. (Photo: Desmond Tan)
(Photo: Desmond Tan)
With Idris Elba. (Photo: Walter Tan)
Tan with Silvia Venturini Fendi (artistic director of accessories and menswear for Fendi) and Malaysian artist Hael Husaini. (Photo: Fendi)
With Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. (Photo: Walter Tan)
Front row at Prada. (Photo: Walter Tan)
With Thai actor Metawin Opas-iamkajorn at Prada. (Photo: Walter Tan)
Tan wearing Prada. (Photo: Walter Tan)
With influencer Bryanboy at Tod's. (Photo: Walter Tan)
Outside Tod's show venue. (Photo: Walter Tan)
Tan wearing Tod's. (Photo: Walter Tan)
Source: CNA/bt

Related Topics

Profiles Luxury Looks fashion Men celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement