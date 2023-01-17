First look: Desmond Tan conquers Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week

If you have been following Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan’s Instagram, you’d have known by now that he’s quite a chameleon when it comes to turning out looks. Whether dressed up or down, he never fails to experiment and push the boundaries yet always looking effortlessly dashing.

“Life is too short to be boring, keep exploring and have fun,” he said when asked what’s his style philosophy. “Wear it and own it, don't let the outfit 'eat you up'.”

He continued: “Over the years, I realised I constantly break from the mainstream conservative style and put exciting elements into my styling. Change is the only constant for me when it comes to fashion. In fact, I think this is actually reflected on my menswear label, ATZU, which I founded with my friends years ago. We focused on two lines, the mainstream category and the more adventurous ones.

As we evolve through different phases in our lives, it’s only natural our style choices reflect these changes. Over the years I think my style evolved with my mood and different life stages. It's fun to let fashion express the inner feelings outwardly.”