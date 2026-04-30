The Devil Wears Prada 2 reflects the decline of fashion magazines

Since its release in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada has become a pop cultural phenomenon. Based on a roman a clef by Lauren Weisberger, one-time assistant to Anna Wintour, it tells the story of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), who lands a job at the fashion magazine Runway, as an assistant to imperious editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). It cemented both Wintour’s celebrity status and the image of glossy magazines as cut-throat bastions of taste and glamour. It gave us that speech about how Andy’s seemingly accidental cerulean blue sweater “represents millions of dollars and countless jobs . . . ”

Twenty years on, the real magazine world looks a little different. Like Venice, it’s gilded but sinking. Among other signs of decline since its heyday, Conde Nast just announced the closure of Self magazine, and US Vogue has been cut to eight print issues a year. For many, social media has eclipsed legacy fashion publications in terms of relevance, and once lavish budgets for photo shoots and expenses are down.

It is in this tougher landscape that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set. Priestly, still editor of Runway, still as chilly as the glass on a properly served martini, is hit by scandal after working with a fast-fashion brand using exploitative working practices. Runway’s parent company’s solution is to hire Sachs — now an award-winning “proper” journalist — as features editor, tasking her with crisis management and adding credibility. Sachs has just been laid off from her job at a newspaper and traditional media is in a bad place.

The film has had an obligatory glitzy global press tour clamouring for our attention via Schiaparelli and Valentino ball gowns with the persistence of a toddler yelling “mum, mum, watch me!” There is merch. Think popcorn buckets in the shape of handbags. Yet it’s a further sign of the times that at points The Devil Wears Prada 2 feels like an elegy for an industry, albeit with sequins and jokes.

The film’s costume designer Molly Rogers, who worked on the original film with Patricia Field, as well as Sex and the City, agrees that there’s this sense of threat.