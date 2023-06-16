Did you know there is a Singapore connection behind Dior’s recent Mexico-inspired cruise collection?

For fashion fanatics, the annual cruise or resort fashion show season is a great way to indulge in a bout of wanderlust. After all, these collections, which are launched between the fall/winter and spring/summer collections, were traditionally designed for the well-heeled to stock up on a fresh wardrobe ahead of their vacations.

This year in particular, perhaps fuelled by the global thirst for revenge travel, has been a bonanza with top brands like Gucci showing in Seoul, Chanel in Los Angeles and Dior in Mexico City.

Besides adding these destinations to your travel bucket list (and lust-worthy fashion items to your shopping cart), did you know that one of Singapore’s key fashion educators actually played an important role in the creation of one of the most raved-about shows this season ‒ Dior’s Cruise 2024 collection in Mexico?