Meet the Singapore hip-hop scene pioneer who’s also the newly minted head (of) Honcho

Among the industries that have suffered through the pandemic, music and its attendant subsets have arguably been the hardest hit.

While the likes of art and theatre have made a comeback, the return of clubbing, concerts, live music and, yes, karaoke continue to inch at a frustratingly sluggish pace, if at all.

How does one deal with these limitations when you’re a career musician and turntablist?

In Wayne Liu’s case, you dream up a space where you can bring people from all walks of life together again.

In February, Liu debuted Honcho, a three-storey space that occupies the historical Da Men Lou shophouse along Ann Siang Hill. Billed as a lifestyle venue, Honcho houses a modern izakaya on the ground floor, a craft beer-centric rooftop bar, and a members-only space in the basement.