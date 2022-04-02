This Singapore jewellery brand works with artisans with autism to create intricate beaded pieces

Stephanie Choo is on a mission to change perceptions about the differently abled – and she is doing it via her jewellery brand Eden+Elie.

An architect by training who holds a Master of Architecture from the University of California, Berkeley, Choo launched Eden+Elie in 2015 to bring together her passion for business, design and social impact.

“Having grown up in Singapore, I was exposed to beaded work in the local culture, especially the particular way we bead by using needle and thread, not as a form of embroidery but by stitching beads together and putting them around structures. I found a natural kinship in this because in architecture, we also design large scale structures by using component materials, so that really spoke to me,” said Choo, who named the brand after her two children.