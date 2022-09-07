This Michelin-starred chef is creating healthy meals for students in Singapore

When one of his daughters was in pre-school, Emmanuel Stroobant once saw nuggets and ketchup being served to them as snacks.

“I asked the teacher, ‘Where are the veggies?’ and she pointed to the ketchup and said, 'There’s tomato in there'," recalled Stroobant with a wry smile on his face.

It got the chef-owner behind the Emmanuel Stroobant Group, which includes two-Michelin starred French restaurant Saint Pierre and edomae sushiya Shoukouwa, thinking about what he could do to improve the quality of school meals. In 2012, a chance encounter with a representative from the Stamford American International School resulted in him being appointed to operate their canteen. For four years, he worked with the school not only to deliver nutritious meals but also implement engaging ways to get students interested in what they were eating.

In 2016, Stroobant took a hiatus to focus on his restaurants. Last year, he decided to venture into school meals again and launched institutional catering arm Mycelium Catering. It has been operating the canteen at international school XCL World Academy since August 2021 and was just appointed by Dover Court International School in August 2022 to do the same. Mycelium is also in charge of the canteen offerings at EHL Campus (Singapore), the Asia Pacific branch of Switzerland-based hospitality institution Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne.