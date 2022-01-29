Meet the Singapore couple bringing you Japan’s top beers and sakes

Ng was amazed at the range and quality of the beers he could find in Japan. “I was puzzled by what I saw at kaiseki restaurants and high-end sushiyas here [in Singapore]; you’d see so much effort being put into the sourcing of ingredients and the backbreaking preparation but the beer they’d serve was something that was available from a kopitiam or 7-Eleven,” he said.

“There was this big disconnect between the food and the beer selection, which I could not wrap my mind around. I said to myself: There are so many great Japanese beers. Why don’t the restaurants here serve them?”

Swan Lake, one of the Japanese craft beers they brought in, is now available at top sushi restaurants here such as Sushi Ayumu and Hashida Singapore. The crisp, floral beer is a rice lager made from Koshihikari, a rice cultivar from Niigata that is more commonly associated with sake production.

“Compared with American or British beers, Japanese craft beers tend to have a cleaner taste to suit the Japanese palate. They taste more precise,” said Ng. “But if you don’t have the palate for such beers, you may not appreciate it.”

Lim said Singaporeans are generally quite adventurous and willing to try something new. “Once you taste how different a craft beer is [from a commercial beer], there’s no going back,” she said.