EtonHouse founder Ng Gim Choo: 'I'm glad I have had a chance to shape the world through education'

Ask Ng Gim Choo the story of how EtonHouse came about and the sprightly 69-year-old entrepreneur is happy to share.

It goes like this – back in the 1980s, her eldest daughter, E-Ching, was always reluctant to go to kindergarten. “Once, her teacher had asked her to colour a picture of a flower red. She loves morning glories, so she coloured it purple. The teacher scolded her so badly,” Ng relayed.

Things took a turn when Ng’s husband was offered a job in the UK. Back then, Ng was balancing life as a mum of two along with her job as an audit manager. She jumped at the opportunity to move away, even if it meant having to give up her job at the peak of her career to become a full-time housewife. “I thought it would be good to spend some time with the children,” she said.

In London, Ng found a new preschool for her daughter. She was astonished to see how much her daughter enjoyed going to school. “On weekends, she would be disappointed when I told her there was no school,” Ng recalled. Curious, she signed up as a parent volunteer and discovered that the school’s education philosophy was very different. “They were learning through play and the teachers respected the children.”