This young entrepreneur left a stable banking career to build a business selling curtains

Ken Lim, 30, may be the boss of a curtain shop – but he admits that home interiors and decor weren’t always his passion. Like many others, Lim often found himself scrolling through home tour videos online. But one particular video stood out: “The house had an all-pink theme, but the curtains were grey,” he recalled with a grimace.

That mismatch stuck with him so much so that when it came to designing his own home, he reminded himself that “everything needs to be cohesive” – even window dressings can make or break the design.

Later on, when Lim began his own search for curtains for his home, he noticed a gap in the market. “They were either very expensive and high-end, or very cheap and low quality. At that time, there really wasn’t much of a middle ground,” he recalled.

Lim, a former banker, started Everyday Curtains from scratch in 2019. Today, the company is popular for its modern, minimalist curtains and window blinds offered at accessible price points. “We cater to the mid-to-high-end market, focusing on curtains and blinds that offer a more visual appeal. We also have consultants who understand design,” Lim said.