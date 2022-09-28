Here’s how The Executive Centre is redefining the concept of an office and the way we work

Lim herself is the perfect embodiment of the company’s ethos. There is the business efficiency with her poise and confident aura, but she’s also very personable, with a keen interest in what’s trending, and how she can always better the customer experience.

One of the uncompromising requirements she has for the centres, is that her staff members know all the clients by name. Not unlike the personal concierge or butler services you might find at an upscale hotel. (Incidentally, Lim’s previous career portfolio includes almost a decade’s experience in the hotel industry.) It’s no mean feat considering there are six centres (and nine floors in total) in Singapore, and that her teams are rotated every quarter across all locations. It’s challenging mental gymnastics, and yet TEC has one of the lowest turnover rates in the industry. She confidently tells me that many of the staff members have been with her for at least five years.

She also lives by example – Lim doesn’t have a fixed desk space, despite her rank. “I don’t have an office,” she said, and instead gets into one of the many private phone booths the TEC has, to take business calls or find quiet respite and works out there on the floor like many of her co-working members and her staffers. Not that she minds because again, it puts her within reach of her clients, to understand their requirements better and suss out new collaborations and opportunities.

HOW THE PANDEMIC HAS CHANGED BUSINESS

It wasn’t that the pandemic didn’t have some repercussion on business, Lim shared. On average, office leases at the TEC tend to run for 12 months. But in the second half of 2020 to 2021, clients were only taking up three-to-six-month leases; likewise with renewals. Occupancy rates dipped to 80 per cent at the height of COVID-19, but by Q4 of 2021, they were back up at 90 per cent again. By the second quarter of this year, occupancy now stands at 97 per cent.

In January 2023, TEC will be launching another centre at Capital Square with 430 workstations. Other plans in the pipeline: A new centre at Singapore Land Tower in Raffles Place. It will take up the top three floors of the building and will see another 490 workstations added to the stable. This is slated for January 2024. Elsewhere in the region, a new TEC centre will also be opening in March 2023, although Lim shared that TEC is always on the lookout for more opportunities.