Leadership ‘whisperers’: Why an executive coach is now a must-have for CEOs

Leading a company “can be a lonely place”, observed the chief executive of a British retail chain, who wants to remain anonymous. “But this was magnified further during the pandemic.”

To combat the isolation, he enlisted his executive coach to help him “work through complex, confidential issues that can be difficult to discuss” with people connected to the business. “Being challenged and guided on a monthly basis by someone independent ensured I was well prepared to answer complex questions.” This helped him resolve problems at a “faster pace”.

During the past few years, as businesses have dealt with multiple shocks – lockdowns, supply chain problems, skills shortages and high inflation – many senior executives have sought the support of coaches. Magdalena Mook, chief executive of the International Coaching Federation, a global trade association for coaches that offers its own credential system, observed that “the demand for coaching kept coming”.

Bhushan Sethi, joint global leader for people and organisation at PwC US, the professional services firm, sees this trend intensifying in the short-term: “Leaders don’t have playbooks for hybrid work, high inflation. New and emerging managers haven’t worked through a recession.”

Sally Bonneywell, an executive coach to CEOs and board members, agreed. “People are saying stagflation is here, demand has dropped, and a lot of leaders have never faced this situation before, particularly where interest rates are causing them to worry about their own situations. They need to contain their own anxiety and [also that of] their direct reports.”