F1 driver Alex Albon: ‘I consider Singapore my home race’

The pair have an easy rapport and are great at charming the crowd. Albon, only 27, is personable and mild-mannered, rating high on likability. Observing the couple together, it’s obvious they rank well on compatibility, too.

They’ve just arrived from Thailand and Albon is stoked to have been able to spend time catching up with family and sponsors, pack in a round of golf and a visit to an orphanage back home. So, no jet lag for him, thankfully. But the heat is still taking some getting used to, according to him.

“The thing about Singapore is it's so hot and humid and the weather can be a bit unpredictable so the concentration you need is so high,” said Albon in anticipation of Sunday’s race.

At last year’s race, for instance, both Williams drivers crashed out amid the torrential downpour that caused over an hour delay to the race start.

Perhaps this year he might consider reinstating his pre-race ritual of wearing red underwear during a race for luck.“

I used to be quite superstitious,” Albon revealed. “I’m Buddhist and my mum is Buddhist and being from Thailand, people are generally quite superstitious. Before, I used to always carry lucky charms and bracelets or only get in the car from one side or make sure I wear my favourite underwear but I’ve started to try to get away from it because I didn't want it to mentally play a part in my preparation.”