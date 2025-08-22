Fashion designer Isabel Marant: ‘The cool girl attitude is about breaking codes’

On a warm summer’s day in Paris, designer Isabel Marant is in her studio talking about a recent adventure in vintage shopping. She found a pair of silver and gold sandals in a store that she deemed “a bit disco, super nice”. On taking them to the till however, she spotted the label: Isabel Marant. “I was like ‘no way!’ I totally forgot I had designed them,” she says, laughing. “Of course I didn’t buy them.’”

When it’s been 31 years since you founded your eponymous brand, you can be forgiven for forgetting one pair of sandals. But the anecdote shows the lasting appeal of the French designer’s boyish bohemian aesthetic. Recently that look — and some of her greatest hits such as her 2009 Bekett wedge trainers — have been picked up by a new generation.

Seated at a round table under a giant disco ball, surrounded by rails of lacy white cotton and faded blue denim garments for next year, Marant is trying to simultaneously eat a salad, drink a coffee and discuss this new wave of fans and hashtags such as #isabelmarantgirls. “It’s very funny, I haven’t seen the years passing and suddenly wow, I’m nearly 60 [she’s 58]. I launched the sneakers years ago. But it makes sense because fashion is a repetition.”

The original Beketts, a basketball style with a concealed wedge, were worn by everyone from Gisele Bundchen to Beyonce in her 2011 Love on Top video — until its credibility was dented by the cumbersome copies that it spawned. Now though, 16 years since it was launched the Bekett is having a resurgence, selling well alongside a 2022 update, the Balksee. Meanwhile so-called Marant core looks such as cowboy boots with white cotton dresses or skirts have been as ubiquitous as spicy margs this summer.