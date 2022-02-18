Meet Emilyn Lee, a watch collector who likes her tickers old, big and wearable

Collectors, be it of wine, cars or memorabilia of the British royal family, are a passionate lot with an unwavering love for the things they want to amass more of. But for Emilyn Lee, her watch collecting journey sprung from love in its most romantic sense.

“My husband and I have known each other since our polytechnic days, and once we hit our twenties and the beginning of our careers, we would trawl the streets of Sungei Road together looking for old watches. I wanted to find pieces that people didn’t already have.”

Now more than 20 years later, her husband, George Tan, has made a name for himself in the watch community as an ardent collector of Omega, with hundreds of watches in his collection that also include pieces from other established brands. Lee’s own stash of 30 to 40 pieces may pale in comparison, but her interest and knowledge in horology do not.

She uses Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso as an example of why she finds this ancient craft so fascinating. “As if it weren’t already hard enough to make a watch, they had to go and find a way to make one with two different sides and then synchronise them. Why make things so hard for themselves?” she quipped.

“But that’s the whole idea right? Watchmaking takes us to places we would never think of, and all these ideas came from a time without computers or digital technology, relying just on one’s brains and hands to work out the formulas. I am totally in awe.”