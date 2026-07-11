How Hangzhou-born jeweller Feng J became one of high jewellery’s most sought-after names

For more than a century, the world of high jewellery has revolved around a familiar constellation of houses: Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari and their peers. For younger designers trying to break into its upper echelons, the industry has often been defined by heritage, European codes and a high barrier to entry.

Enter Feng J, the Hangzhou-born, Shanghai-based artist-jeweller who trained in Paris to master the codes of high jewellery – before developing a language unmistakably her own.

“I had to carve out a place for myself,” she said. “High jewellery was not naturally associated with China, and 10 years ago there were very few Asian designers in the field. Once people saw my work, many of the prejudices they may have held began to fade.”

Her auction results point to that growing recognition. In 2020, her Les Jardins de Giverny necklace sold at Phillips Hong Kong for US$2.6 million (about S$3.31 million), while another piece, the Fountain On Fire Ruby and Diamond ring,later sold at Sotheby’s for US$1.6 million.