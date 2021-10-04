Meet the three siblings building Singapore’s own fitness empire

This foray into streaming, they say, has been key to the company’s survival over the past year, when many gyms and studios have struggled due to various lockdown regulations. Just like every other aspect of the business, everything is developed in-house from training the instructors to adapt to this new medium to filming the classes.

Even the bike, which features a large 21.5-inch touchscreen display that rotates 180 degrees so that the user can easily hop off the bike and start another mat-based workout, was built to their specifications.

“CruTV has been on the drawing board for a long time as we’ve always thought this is the next big thing, especially with the rise of tech. But we never really got down to it because we were so tied up without physical studios,” said Calvin, 33, who is in charge of operations. “But the first circuit breaker gave us time to take a step back to think about all this.”

Launched last August, the CruTV classes are quite possibly among the best being produced in Singapore. Slickly filmed with excellent sound effects and editing, the videos feature well-versed instructors who are as comfortable talking to a camera as they are to a studio full of students.

So it is hard to imagine that the first classes were actually a humble two-man show – when last year’s circuit breaker restrictions eased, Bebe would conduct the class in the empty CruBox studio and Calvin would film it.

Valerie, who was under lockdown in Los Angeles at that time, would test the classes out and provide feedback. She also conducted research by comparing and “dissecting” the various exercise bikes available in the US to come up with a definitive list of what they wanted out of their own bike.

This included an in-app function to track and store the rider’s stats including distance, cadence and power output, which are a boon to today’s stat-obsessed fitness enthusiasts as these go above and beyond what can be found on an Apple Watch or Fitbit. And for technical types, the bike, which comes with a top-of-the-line Stages power meter and runs on magnetic resistance modulation, purrs silently and runs ultra-smoothly when used.

For the fitness junkie of 2021 who has had to weather a series of gym closures since the pandemic hit, it seems almost inevitable that the industry would arrive at this point of offering a blend of home workouts and studio classes.