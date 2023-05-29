This banker created e-commerce app Smthgood for people enthusiastic about conscious fashion

The term “sustainable fashion” is bandied about so often that consumers can feel overwhelmed by the constant messaging. But if discovering environmentally friendly brands can be coupled with the creative freedom to share fashion styles, the message would be more impactful and personal.

That was Tony Kianwee Tan’s conviction when he launched Smthgood, a profit-for-purpose e-commerce mobile and web app, in January 2023. Although there are myriad conscious fashion platforms around, Smthgood is likely the first in Asia to incorporate an engagement tool in the form of virtual style boards.

Users go through a quiz when they first set up their accounts, and their responses will categorise them under a certain style profile. The app’s fashion AI then leverages on smart tagging to generate optimal results based on the specific profile. Users can then create their own inspiration lookbooks that others can browse through. Every “like” or purchase of a Smthgood product featured on a style board (which allows up to seven other non-platform products) would earn its creator Smthgood coins for in-app spending.