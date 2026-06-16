No 'alien buildings': FDAT Architects' Francis Goh on the importance of designing spaces that belong

Peruse FDAT Architects’ portfolio and you’ll be hard pressed to find an “alien building” – at least this is what its co-founder and director Francis Goh would like to believe. He isn’t referring to structures that look out of this world though. Instead, he means that their projects respect the urban fabric and silhouette.

“Good architecture is inseparable from the context of a development’s site,” he elaborated. This acknowledges that the neighbours matter, as does the area’s history. Consideration for the human scale is to be had too. It results in buildings that stand comfortably in relation to the environment, their occupants and passersby.

This philosophy has guided FDAT Architects since Goh and his business partner, Donovan Soon, established the practice in 2013. “Many developments understandably focus on maximising a site’s potential and fulfilling the client’s brief,” said Goh.

“For us, however, architecture should also respond to the neighbourhood around it. We begin by understanding the history of a place, its surrounding buildings, and how people move through and experience the area.”

Among the most recent projects that embody this is the 10-storey, 128-room Varel Singapore, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel along Selegie Road. Another is an office building in Aljunied and, in the pipeline, a mixed-use development at the junction of South Bridge Road and Hongkong Street.