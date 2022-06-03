Why is this world-famous ‘carnivore king’ asking you to eat less meat?

When it comes to cooking with fire, Francis Mallmann is the eminence grise. He is master of the pursuit, the imagery immortalised in graceful, unhurried motion in an episode of the Netflix show Chef’s Table that shows him readying whole beasts for their turn beneath his signature fire dome.

Mallmann’s way of turning meat into things of gustatory delight has earned him the nickname “carnivore king”. So it was surprising to find ourselves face-to-face with the Argentinean chef who had come to zichar restaurant Keng Eng Kee on a sweltering afternoon to headline a GOOD Meat event promoting cultivated chicken.

Evidently, when it comes to meat, the carnivore king has had a change of heart.

“The planet is very unhealthy because of what we’ve been doing with animals. We’ve destroyed the oceans, we have chicken eating horrible things like antibiotics, and look at the farming of salmon – it’s destroyed the seas in South America,” said Mallmann, looking incredibly cool in his signature pink gaucho beret despite the merciless humidity of the day. “So there is no way out. We need to change and look at alternatives.”