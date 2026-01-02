A guide to Frank Gehry’s world: 9 landmark buildings, from Paris to Panama

While avant-garde, Gehry’s work was also user-focused, and addressed the culture and context of their locations – proof that form didn’t have to forget function. It is not surprising then that over a six-decade career, he received major honours including the 1989 Pritzker Prize, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Architecture Biennale (2008), and the Royal Gold Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects (2000), as well as the inaugural Frederick Kiesler Prize (1998).

He also received the 1992 Praemium Imperiale Award by the Japan Art Association, and was appointed Chevalier and later the higher rank of Commandeur (2014) of the National Order of the Legion of Honour – France’s highest honour for military and civil merits. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. Pop culture noticed too: Gehry even voiced himself on The Simpsons.

Yet despite his commercial success, Gehry also took on pro bono work – such as a facility for Children’s Institute, Inc, a Los Angeles nonprofit supporting children and families affected by trauma and violence. He also worked on the Judith and Thomas L Beckmen YOLA Center in Inglewood, a home for the LA Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA), which provides free music education.

Truly, Gehry left his mark in all ways and places. While he designed many private projects, there are also many public works you can visit. Here are nine to experience the late-architect’s genius.