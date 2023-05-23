Sleeping in luxury: Tips on picking the best sheets from Frette’s CEO and how the brand caters to Asia

As much as the world desires to move on from the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some habits that have undeniably stuck with us. For one, the pandemic showed us that there is truly no place like home, and more people were willing to spend more on making their personal spaces more comfortable, including the bedroom.

With renewed interest in better quality furnishings, it was an opportune time for Italian luxury bed linen brand Frette to expand its presence in Singapore. In August 2021, the company opened its first monobrand flagship store in the country, located in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Prior to that, Frette products were only available for purchase at department store Takashimaya in Ngee Ann City.

But opening a new store in the midst of a global pandemic came with a whole set of challenges. “Nobody could travel,” shared Filippo Arnaboldi, who is based in New York. Arnaboldi joined Frette in 1999, taking on various senior management positions before assuming the role of CEO in 2017. “We didn’t have any [regional] corporate employees in Singapore because our office is in Hong Kong. We did all our visual merchandising and training online.” For a tourist destination such as Marina Bay Sands, the lack of footfall was also a concern.