From G-Dragon to BTS’ Jin: 5 K-pop stars who also impress as entrepreneurs

It’s no secret that becoming a successful K-pop idol requires a lot of hard work and sacrifice. But rather than rely on their fame in the entertainment world, these K-pop stars branched out to start their own businesses, too.

We take a look at five business-savvy K-pop idols who have embarked on their own entrepreneurial ventures.

BTS’ JIN

He’s a member of arguably the most popular boy band in the world right now, but did you know that BTS’ Jin also has a restaurant? In 2018, Jin and his brother, Kim Seok-joong, opened a Japanese restaurant named Ossu Seiromushi. The restaurant is located near Seoul’s Seokchon Lake and specialises in Japanese style dishes such as beef, pork, eggs and vegetables cooked in a bamboo steamer.