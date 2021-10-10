Insider travel tips from German expats living in Singapore

I’ve always enjoyed two events in Frankfurt. The Museumsufer Fest (Museum Embankment Festival) usually takes place in the third week of August and involves over 20 museums around the Main River embankment. There’re pop-up eateries, themed programmes, fireworks and light-ups along the river. The 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled because of COVID-19, but when you finally get to visit, go on foot to access the district. Don’t miss out on the newest Deutsches Romantik Museum too, a first of its kind dedicated to the Romantic era.



Germany’s culinary scene is so much more than heavy dishes such as pork knuckle and potatoes. Regional areas in Germany have found an incredible way to redefine dining at the highest level as well as being sustainable. In Frankfurt, you’ve to try the delicious cuisine at one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Francais and the Grill & Health restaurant at Villa Rotschild just outside the city.



For a quick and brief lunch in the city, walk through the Fressgasse (near Frankfurt Opera House and loosely translated to mean “street to eat more than you can take”), followed by a shopping trip to Goethestrasse. Look out for masses of bankers as it is the best sign of great lunch specials and tasty treats.

TANIA JOSLIN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, GRIMAUD COMMUNICATIONS

It is always a pleasure to relax and recharge whilst exploring the lakes and mountains of the incredibly beautiful Bavarian countryside. I recommend renting an SUV at the Munich Airport and driving to the idyllic Tegernsee (Lake Tegern) in just under an hour. Then stay at the charming and intimate Leeberghof or Seehotel Uberfahrt to enjoy gorgeous lake views and be pampered in style.

For simple but good Bavarian fare such as Weisswurst (sausage), visit the Braeustueberl Tegernsee or Schlossbrennerei Tegernsee. For more elevated dining experiences, book a table at Freihaus Brenner, Maier zum Kirschner or Faehrhuette 14. Rent an electric boat for a cruise across the lake and take a picnic and bottle of wine along (in winter a ferry will be available instead).