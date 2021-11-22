How Prince’s Flower Shop’s scion overcame his reluctance to join the family business

Gladwin Tan is all of 26, but the business development manager of Prince’s Flower Shop has already made one of the toughest decisions of his life.

It happened three years ago, when Gladwin, fresh out of university, first came onboard Prince’s at the behest of his father. The business was struggling at the time. “I spoke to my dad… His exact words were, ‘help me with this burden’,” he recalled.

After analysing the firm’s operations and weighing several options, Gladwin concluded that there was no alternative but to downsize the company. This meant letting go of half the workforce, including long-serving employees. One of them was in her 70s, and she had been with the company since the very start – 1966.

That was when Gladwin’s grandfather, Tan Peng Kheok, founded his floral business. In the decades that followed, a landscaping arm – Prince’s Landscape and Construction Pte Ltd – was established. Prince’s won several large-scale contracts, including Sentosa and Changi Airport Terminal 3.