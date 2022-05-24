With NFTs and AR, a pioneer Singaporean artist’s daughter is helping bring his works closer to the next gen

One of Hazeleen Goh’s earliest childhood memories is of making art alongside her father, the artist Goh Beng Kwan. She recalls cycling with him through the Outram neighbourhood to his studio, where she would mix paints and create her own artwork, while he painted away. At times, she would even serve as his muse.

The elder Goh, a Cultural Medallion recipient for the visual arts and one of Singapore’s modern art pioneers, has on occasion even sneaked in bits of his daughter’s art into his own work. For example, he incorporated her paper cuttings into his 1991 mixed media piece Dotting The Eye, which is now part of the National Gallery Singapore’s collection.

Decades later, Hazeleen is back in her father’s studio, but things have changed. Since the pandemic in 2020, she has been taking a more active role in helping her father preserve his legacy by helping him archive and catalogue his body of work. Last year, she left her finance job to establish the platform ArtAF (short for Art Affairs), to support Goh’s work and to connect him with younger art aficionados.

“In the olden days, my dad would ask me to hold up his art while he photographed them with a film camera. Now, he holds his paintings up for me to photograph with a digital camera for archival purposes,” she said with a laugh.