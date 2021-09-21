A week in the life of Gong Li: A magazine cover, a controversy and an ambassadorship

She is one of Asia’s biggest celebrities having made her mark on the international stage. Most recently, she was seen on the big screen playing the role of the witch in Disney’s live action remake of Mulan.

On Sep 13, Gong Li was revealed as the cover star of Vogue China for the first time – but the milestone did not come without controversy.

The actress sparked backlash for wearing an Adidas top in one of the photos, a brand that has been boycotted in China since March after it took a stand against the alleged use of forced labour in the production of cotton in Xinjiang.