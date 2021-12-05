You can soon try Gordon Ramsay’s beef ‘rendang’ in Kuala Lumpur

Rugged and raw, the Ngarai Sianok valley in West Sumatra is far removed from five-star finery.

But the beauty spot in Indonesia was an important pitstop on a culinary voyage that will culminate in the unveiling of Gordon Ramsay’s eponymous Bar & Grill at Sunway Resort, the flagship hotel at Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.

It was in Sumatra that the multi-Michelin-starred chef refined his version of rendang with the guidance of legendary Indonesian food personality William Wongso.

The dish – slow-cooked meat in coconut milk and spices – is one of Ramsay’s all-time favourite Asian creations. Indeed, in the episode he filmed in Ngarai Sianok for his National Geographic show Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, he describes it, in glowing terms, as a “stew having sex with a curry”.

And KL foodies will be able to sample the newly perfected fruits of his latest Asian odyssey when his first restaurant in Malaysia opens at the end of 2021.