The Great Room CEO Jaelle Ang to exit company: Key business lessons from the 'pocket rocket' entrepreneur

In person, Jaelle Ang is a lot more petite than you’d expect. Dressed in a stylish navy blue ensemble belted at the waist, she strikes an unassuming figure – warm, friendly and feminine. Not quite the stereotypical picture of an industry-disrupting, power-hungry entrepreneur with a god complex. It’s refreshing.

Meeting for the first time at The Great Room’s Centennial Tower workplace in the Marina Central district, we chatted for a bit and admitted to having stalked each others’ Instagram profiles the day before.

“This is going to be a fun one,” I thought to myself, before Ang disappears into the sprawling 36,000 sq ft co-working space for the photo shoot with our team.

Diminutive in stature as she may be, Ang is certainly no featherweight in the corporate arena. In 2019, the business heavyweight was named in Forbes Asia's 25 Power Businesswomen list, amongst a litany of accolades that celebrate her defiance of stereotypes and her success in breaking down barriers in the industry.

And in the years since, she has taken the homegrown brand global with 13 locations across the Asia Pacific in Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Sydney – culminating in a full acquisition by global real estate titan CBRE Group earlier this year. Following the acquisition, Ang has announced that she will exit the company in August.