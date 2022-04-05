Podcast rooms, sky gardens: The Great Room’s Jaelle Ang is reinventing the post-pandemic workplace

It is a given that the newest outpost by this premium coworking space operator is beautiful – this light-filled space was designed by award winning London- and Hong Kong-based designer Joyce Wang.

But more than that, the 37,000 sq ft space, which spans four floors, was created to take into consideration the wellbeing of its members as a way to boost productivity and creativity.

“Wellness is becoming a big part of the conversation at the workplace and is a part of getting employees to perform the best they can. With a pandemic and different things happening at the same time, how can we help individuals and companies cope with that?” said Jaelle Ang, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Great Room, which also has one location each in Bangkok and Hong Kong.

One obvious way to do so was to “allocate very precious square footage” to create its first ever wellness room for members. Already, the studio, which can hold up to five people, has been a popular retreat for those working in this outpost of The Great Room.

“The receptivity of people in trying new things in the area of wellness is growing,” said Ang. “We like pushing boundaries and doing esoteric things. About five years ago, we already introduced gong therapy and I remember there was so much marketing and only two people turned up. Now, when we hold such sessions, they fill up quickly.”

The Afro-Asia space also has a well-equipped podcast room for those who wish to engage in and amplify thoughtful conversations, as well as a sky garden serving as a “treetop sanctuary”.