From roadside stall to thriving chain: The story of Haig Road Putu Piring

As she hovers over her putu piring stall in Geylang Road, casting an eagle eye on the production process and the comings and goings of customers, suppliers and delivery riders, Nooraisha Hashim, 38, looks every bit the savvy businesswoman.

You would not for a moment think that this wasn’t Nooraisha’s life calling. After all, making putu piring has been a family tradition that’s been passed down from mother to daughter for five generations; starting with her great-great-grandmother, who operated a roadside stall in Jalan Besar in the 1930s.

Nooraisha had no intention of taking over the family business, even though she spent her childhood and school years helping her parents at the stall and at home. Her dream was to become a pastry chef in the US. In the early 2000s, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Baking & Pastry Arts at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Upon graduating, she landed a job as a pastry cook in Boston Harbor Hotel, Massachusetts.

She yearned to open her own pastry shop in America. However, barely a year into her role in Boston, she had to put aside those dreams.

