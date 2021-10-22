3 things to know about Han So-hee, star of Netflix’s My Name

SHE’S A MILLIONAIRE

After rising to fame with The World Of The Married and Nevertheless, the actress has already amassed quite a sizable fortune. Reports indicate that Han is worth an estimated value of more than US$1 million (S$1.3 million).

Of course, US$1 million is still a far cry from the net worth of other popular K-drama actresses, such as Bae Suzy (US$30 million), Song Hye-kyo (US$25 million) and Kim Tae-hee (US$16 million). Considering that Han is just starting out in the industry, we reckon her wealth is only going to grow.

SHE’S A BRAND DARLING

While Han’s wealth can be attributed to her acting career, she has also managed to use her popularity to score some lucrative endorsement deals. She’s the face of numerous brands, including L’Oreal, Stonehenge Jewelry and Charlotte Tilbury.