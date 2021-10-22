3 things to know about Han So-hee, star of Netflix’s My Name
The actress has had starring roles in several K-drama hits. Most recently, she’s playing a feisty undercover agent in thriller series My Name.
We first became acquainted with Han So-hee in 2020 K-drama The World Of The Married, where she played the controversial role of Yeo Da-kyung, the other woman in a crumbling marriage. Han then went on to star in Nevertheless, where she played the shy, girl-next-door, Yoo Na-bi.
The 26-year-old is now starring as the lead in Netflix’s My Name. In the series, Yoon Ji-woo is a badass female undercover agent, seeking revenge for her father’s grisly murder. Han even does her own martial arts stunts in the show.
Here are three things to know about the rising star.
SHE’S A MILLIONAIRE
After rising to fame with The World Of The Married and Nevertheless, the actress has already amassed quite a sizable fortune. Reports indicate that Han is worth an estimated value of more than US$1 million (S$1.3 million).
Of course, US$1 million is still a far cry from the net worth of other popular K-drama actresses, such as Bae Suzy (US$30 million), Song Hye-kyo (US$25 million) and Kim Tae-hee (US$16 million). Considering that Han is just starting out in the industry, we reckon her wealth is only going to grow.
SHE’S A BRAND DARLING
While Han’s wealth can be attributed to her acting career, she has also managed to use her popularity to score some lucrative endorsement deals. She’s the face of numerous brands, including L’Oreal, Stonehenge Jewelry and Charlotte Tilbury.
The actress has also starred in campaigns for various luxury fashion brands, such as Gucci, Celine, Lanvin and more. Netizens have dubbed her an emerging K-drama fashion icon.
SHE WENT FROM RAGS TO RICHES
Han may be enjoying her moment in the spotlight now, but life wasn’t always peachy. According to online reports, Han was raised by her grandmother after her parents divorced when she was five. In fact, she constantly shows her love for her grandmother on her Instagram.
She decided to pursue acting at a young age and moved to Seoul at the age of 20, with only US$243 in her pocket. To make ends meet, she worked in a bar for over a year.
Her complicated family life has been the subject of controversy, too. Last year, anonymous users began posting on an online forum accusing Han’s mother of swindling money from them. That prompted a lengthy apology from Han in a personal blog post.
“I would like to sincerely apologise to all the people who were made uncomfortable or hurt through this incident,” she wrote. Since I never really had any contact with my mother, I heard about the debt after I had turned 20. Because she is the daughter of my grandmother and because I am her daughter who has moral duties, I have repaid my mother’s debt even before my debut.”
Ahh, celeb scandals. Just can’t do without them, can we?