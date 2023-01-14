Has Singaporean handbag designer Ethan Koh stopped making bespoke luxury bags?

When handbag wunderkind Ethan Koh burst into the fashion scene over a decade ago, fashionistas around the world clamoured to get an appointment with him to create the bespoke handbag of their dreams.

But these days, you would be hard pressed to find the Singaporean designer working on a one-of-a-kind handbag for private clients. Even though this is the very niche that made him famous in the first place, Koh says he is now limiting this service to “a select number of loyal collectors”.

There is a good reason for this, said the business savvy designer, who is celebrating the first anniversary of his first standalone boutique at Scotts Square this January. His goal is to ensure the longevity of his brand as one of the rare independent luxury bag businesses still existing today. He is doing so by taking a cue from heritage designer marques by doubling down on a selection of key handbag silhouettes that he is known for.