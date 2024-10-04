Master perfumer Christine Nagel says Hermes' new scent is like a 'nice sauce’

Nagel created her chypre little by little. “I needed time to discover the demands of Hermes as the details are important to Hermes. Year after year, I got to know Hermes better.”

Similar to piecing together a jigsaw puzzle of an Hermes woman, Nagel methodically considered her multi facets and adapted to them one ingredient at a time.

After a whopping 987 tries, over a period of 10 long years, Nagel finally decided that her chypre was ready.

A TRUE LABOUR OF LOVE

“Ten years is not a long time, it’s a good time,” Nagel said pensively as she relished the decade-long pursuit.

“Each time I discover a new ingredient, or a special ingredient, I think, ‘oh, perhaps it is good or not good for my perfume.’”

Nagel’s new scent may fall into the chypre family of fragrances but the Barenia is quite unlike any other chypre options out there.

She recalled vividly: “One day, a supplier presented me with a new flower from Madagascar, a butterfly lily. The flower had a lot of character – spicy yet elegant. I thought perhaps this butterfly lily could replace the rose jasmine in my chypre.”