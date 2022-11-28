You may not know it, but you probably eat off tableware from this family-run brand in Singapore regularly

We meander across a sprawling retail floor until we get to an innocuous wall where we stop. “Now I will need you to sign a non-disclosure agreement before we go any further,” Elaine Lek says half-jokingly, the tutu skirt on her pale blue dress fluttering gently as she takes a step forward. The chief operating officer of Singapore operations and head of global brand and corporate development of Hiap Huat Holdings and Luzerne Pte Ltd is about to let me into a secret chamber. She leans her weight onto the false wall, which opens into a high-ceiling den. Against the walls are shelves of gleaming plates, bowls and vessels that her company manufactures for some of the world’s best-known brands which cannot be named.

The surprising disappointment I feel at discovering the provenance of these gorgeous pieces makes clear why there are airtight contracts in place to keep the name of their manufacturer confidential. Because when I think about the storied brands to whom these collections belong, I imagine ateliers of their own, where their brand histories are played out by artisans in clay-stained aprons forming, glazing and firing plate after plate in aged kilns.

It turns out I had fallen for the very thing that has kept me employed for decades: Storytelling. Good brands build good stories and then depend on all manner of experts to bring them to life. As evidenced by the celebrated names in tableware that sit on those shelves, Luzerne does superlative work of bringing life to fine ceramic and bone china crockery.