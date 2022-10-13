There’s a concierge service in Singapore that caters to the desires of the super rich – and here’s what they want

He revealed that the membership base in Singapore has doubled in the past three months and requests for Quintessentially’s services in Singapore have grown by 55 per cent compared to 2021.

What is interesting is that there is a roughly equal balance of male and female members and that the average age of members here is 40, compared to the global average of 45. He attributes this to the number of young entrepreneurs here who are willing to invest in a Quintessentially membership to gain access to the right network.

“Seeing numbers like that made me want to respond, so we created a dedicated regional office to bring us closer to our existing and prospective clients. This allows us to serve their changing and individual needs to the exacting standards they demand,” he said.

One of his goals in travelling to Singapore is to be able to interact face-to-face with members. “I would like to find out what we are good at and what we are not good at. I am a believer in the notion of leading through listening and being open to responses from individuals,” he said.

He said that one of the reasons driving this large growth in membership numbers could be due to a post-pandemic sense of urgency in living life to the fullest. “I think the pandemic has played a big part as people have been locked down for two years and this has made them think a bit more about life. If they go on holiday, they want to do things that they will appreciate and they want to make their vacation special,” he said.

One trend he has noticed among clients here is for multi-generational travel, which has led to the team preparing multiple itineraries for each trip so that every family member gets to do things that they enjoy.