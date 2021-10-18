Loved bingeing on Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? Here’s how much its stars are worth

If you’ve been tuning in to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (don’t worry, no spoilers here), chances are, you’ve fallen in love with Kim Seon-ho, who plays Gongjin’s much-loved handyman, Hong Du-sik.

You’re likely a fan of Shin Min-a too, who plays the stylish dentist from Seoul, Yoon Hye-jin.

How did the two actors achieve fame, and how much are they worth today?

Well, K-drama fans will recognise Kim Seon-ho for his breakout role in 2021’s Start-Up, where he played the character of Han Ji-pyeong. But before making his small screen debut, Kim honed his acting skills in the theatre scene, where he starred in various plays.