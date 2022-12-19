Hong Kong-based entrepreneur and DJ Kevin Poon is a serious collector of art, sneakers and watches

Hong Kong-based Kevin Poon is a man of so many interests that he defies easy description. Fashion designer and DJ, creative entrepreneur and collector, he was a key cultural influencer long before the word was associated with social media.

Given his range of passions, it's perhaps unsurprising that Poon is also a polymath when it comes to collecting and art. In 2019, he opened Woaw (World Of Amazing Wonders) Gallery in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district, then last year a second space in the heart of Central, home to an eclectic and compelling mix of established and emerging international artists.

One of the most recent posts on his Instagram shows the Untitled Miami exhibition at Woaw Miami by Stickymonger, aka Joohee Park, a Brooklyn-based artist who crafts large-eyed, manga-like portraits. Joining Poon at the exhibition? His long-time friend and collaborator, the legendary American record producer, rapper and songwriter, Pharrell Williams. His most recent initiative came with Hot Concrete: LA to HK, a show at Hong Kong's K11 Art Mall that brought a taste of the West Coast to the Fragrant Harbour. Curated by Woaw Gallery, Sow & Tailor from LA and Ouyang Art Consulting, it featured artwork from 30 artists including Greg Ito, Mario Ayala, Kara Joslyn, and Darren & Candice Romanelli.