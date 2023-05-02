Meet the two entrepreneurs spreading the goodness of kaya and pandan in Paris — to great success

Picture a generous slathering of kaya on thick toast with a side of iced milo dinosaur. You’re taking a big bite as you read the menu. It has all the classics like chicken rice, nasi lemak, satay and curry puffs.



This sounds like any kopitiam in Singapore — except this is not your everyday spot in the heartlands, but a hip bistro in Paris — a city where croissants still loom larger than the moon and where the words “nasi lemak” otherwise mean nothing.

Welcome to The Hood, a restaurant founded by two female entrepreneurs consisting of Singaporean Pearlyn Lee, who is a former banking and commodities professional and Khanh-Lee Huynh, the winner of Masterchef France 2015.