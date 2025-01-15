From hotel designer to artist: Bill Bensley has sold hundreds of his paintings for meaningful causes

Bangkok-based Englishman Bill Bensley had taken art classes while studying landscape architecture at Harvard University in the early 80s, but it stayed a casual interest while he went on to design many well-known hotels over the next 35 years. These include JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa, Shinta Mani Wild – A Bensley Collection, Capella Ubud and Rosewood Luang Prabang.

“I did nothing really with art until 2019 when my English friend and professional artist Kate Spencer placed a great big brush in my hand and asked me to join her. She was staying in my home in Bangkok for two weeks and we painted every day,” said Bensley. “I loved the way the art flowed out of her brush so easily and was determined to be able to perform in a similar fashion.”

While architecture and design comes naturally to the founder of design studio BENSLEY, fine art remains what he described as “a pleasant wrestling match – me versus the brush”. This sparring intensified when the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on work. “It was a wonderful break in life. Prior, I was flying at a pace of some 250 sectors per year. To be able to spend much of three years painting was welcomed,” said Bensley.