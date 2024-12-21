Revamped Hotel Fort Canning will have beach club and speakeasy, says Sunset Hospitality Group’s COO

With over 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Knuepfer joined SHG earlier this year, based in Singapore to support the company's regional expansion plans. This follows his tenure as area vice president and general manager at Mandarin Oriental Group. Some may recognise Knuepfer for his role in a viral March 2023 video announcing the closure of Mandarin Oriental Singapore for a renovation, where he sent personal letters to other luxury hotel general managers in Singapore, asking them to take care of Mandarin Oriental Singapore's guests.

The signing of Hotel Fort Canning is part of SHG’s global expansion strategy, marking its entry point into Asia. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs Antonio Gonzalez and Nazih Hafez, SHG operates over 85 venues in 25 countries, with a portfolio encompassing hotels and resorts, restaurants, beach clubs, nightclubs, fitness centres, spas and more.

It is known for its innovative F&B concepts that infuse entertainment elements. SHG was recently behind the launch of the world-famous Sushisamba F&B brand in Singapore. In August this year, SHG acquired a majority stake in Hong Kong-based Maximal Concepts, one of Asia’s most awarded F&B groups known for its brand Mott 32.

In 2021, SHG launched Mett, its flagship hotel brand, with the opening of Mett Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum in Turkiye, followed by Mett Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella-Estepona in Malaga, Spain.

The addition of Mett Singapore into its hotel portfolio marks an important milestone for the company. Singapore will be the springboard for the company’s further expansion into Asia, with high-demand destinations like Thailand, Indonesia and the Maldives also in its sights, shared Knuepfer.

A NEW, MODERN LUXURY

SHG’s desire grow in Asia is driven by the region’s foundational role in shaping hospitality standards. “Hospitality was born in Asia,” said Knuepfer, who has lived in Singapore since 2008. “As a hotelier who has worked across Europe, the US and Asia, I’ve found that Europe teaches the skill set, in the US you learn marketing and sales, but true hospitality you learn in Asia, which embodies the graciousness of service, kindness, and respect.”

On what makes this the perfect time for SHG to expand into Asia, Knuepfer said: “Asia in general has been predominantly focused on traditional luxury.” On the contrary, Mett Hotels & Beach Resorts is establishing a unique identity by embracing “modern luxury”, a concept that is now growing in popularity across the region.

"Modern luxury is relaxed luxury," Knuepfer explained. "You may not want someone by your side all the time, constantly calling you 'sir' or 'madam.' In a traditional hotel, you might hesitate to go to breakfast in gym clothes, but with modern luxury, you shouldn’t be constrained by rules and regulations."