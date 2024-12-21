Revamped Hotel Fort Canning will have beach club and speakeasy, says Sunset Hospitality Group’s COO
Following its takeover by Dubai-based Sunset Hospitality Group, Singapore's Hotel Fort Canning, rebranded as Mett Singapore, is set to become a vibrant lifestyle destination. Philipp Knuepfer, chief operating officer of the company, shares more.
As I pulled up to Hotel Fort Canning, I struggled to recall my last visit. Aside from a wedding a couple of years ago, I hadn’t returned since.
Despite its rich history, Hotel Fort Canning has been somewhat overlooked by local Singaporeans. While it is celebrated as a heritage hotel, housed in a restored military building on the grounds of Fort Canning Park, it has never quite enjoyed the same popularity as other luxury hotels in the city.
All that could soon change. In October 2024, Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) announced that it is taking over management of the hotel. The Dubai-based company will rebrand the historic landmark as Mett Singapore by Q3 2025, following a complete renovation of the hotel.
Shortly after the announcement, I arrived at the hotel to speak with Philipp Knuepfer, chief operating officer (COO) of Sunset Hospitality Group. “As one of Singapore’s most distinguished heritage hotels, Hotel Fort Canning will introduce a new level of sophistication, offering guests unmatched cultural history and modern relaxed luxury,” shared Knuepfer.
With over 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Knuepfer joined SHG earlier this year, based in Singapore to support the company's regional expansion plans. This follows his tenure as area vice president and general manager at Mandarin Oriental Group. Some may recognise Knuepfer for his role in a viral March 2023 video announcing the closure of Mandarin Oriental Singapore for a renovation, where he sent personal letters to other luxury hotel general managers in Singapore, asking them to take care of Mandarin Oriental Singapore's guests.
The signing of Hotel Fort Canning is part of SHG’s global expansion strategy, marking its entry point into Asia. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs Antonio Gonzalez and Nazih Hafez, SHG operates over 85 venues in 25 countries, with a portfolio encompassing hotels and resorts, restaurants, beach clubs, nightclubs, fitness centres, spas and more.
It is known for its innovative F&B concepts that infuse entertainment elements. SHG was recently behind the launch of the world-famous Sushisamba F&B brand in Singapore. In August this year, SHG acquired a majority stake in Hong Kong-based Maximal Concepts, one of Asia’s most awarded F&B groups known for its brand Mott 32.
In 2021, SHG launched Mett, its flagship hotel brand, with the opening of Mett Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum in Turkiye, followed by Mett Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella-Estepona in Malaga, Spain.
The addition of Mett Singapore into its hotel portfolio marks an important milestone for the company. Singapore will be the springboard for the company’s further expansion into Asia, with high-demand destinations like Thailand, Indonesia and the Maldives also in its sights, shared Knuepfer.
A NEW, MODERN LUXURY
SHG’s desire grow in Asia is driven by the region’s foundational role in shaping hospitality standards. “Hospitality was born in Asia,” said Knuepfer, who has lived in Singapore since 2008. “As a hotelier who has worked across Europe, the US and Asia, I’ve found that Europe teaches the skill set, in the US you learn marketing and sales, but true hospitality you learn in Asia, which embodies the graciousness of service, kindness, and respect.”
On what makes this the perfect time for SHG to expand into Asia, Knuepfer said: “Asia in general has been predominantly focused on traditional luxury.” On the contrary, Mett Hotels & Beach Resorts is establishing a unique identity by embracing “modern luxury”, a concept that is now growing in popularity across the region.
"Modern luxury is relaxed luxury," Knuepfer explained. "You may not want someone by your side all the time, constantly calling you 'sir' or 'madam.' In a traditional hotel, you might hesitate to go to breakfast in gym clothes, but with modern luxury, you shouldn’t be constrained by rules and regulations."
All Mett properties embrace this philosophy through their no-frills service and minimalist design. Dining and entertainment are also at the heart of the Mett experience. Both the Mett Bodrum and Mett Marbella offer a diverse range of venues operated by SHG, from beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife options, creating a comprehensive lifestyle experience for guests.
METT SINGAPORE: A VIBRANT LIFESTYLE DESTINATION
The revamp of Hotel Fort Canning into Mett Singapore is set to continue this vision. Knuepfer sees strong potential to elevate the guest experience at this historic hotel, describing it as “an urban resort in the middle of the city”.
“It is five minutes away from Orchard Road, 10 minutes away from Marina Bay. Go over the hill and you are in Clarke Quay. Yet, you have this sense of tranquility, quite like a resort. We’re not by the beach, but in a beautiful park, in a beautiful setting surrounded by greenery,” he said.
Knuepfer also views the property as a unique opportunity to blend modern luxury with the charm of a heritage building. “Structurally, nothing will change. We will play with colours, materials and art pieces to create a vibrant feel, so you have the best of both worlds.”
The reimagined hotel will feature redesigned guestrooms, public spaces and meeting facilities. SHG will also introduce three to four of its own dining concepts. Beyond catering to tourists, Knuepfer aims to attract locals as well. “I’ve always believed that a great hotel should integrate with the local community,” he said. To achieve this, the existing swimming pool will be transformed into a beach club concept open to the public. Additional plans include introducing a nightlife element with a speakeasy.
“When you come to the hotel to dine, you wouldn’t want to end the night at dessert. You want to carry on at a speakeasy where there’s music and a bit of dancing. If you think about coming to Fort Canning Park at night, there’s already a ‘speakeasy feel’ to it, so we’re quite excited about this concept,” teased Knuepfer.
THE RISE OF LIFESTYLE HOTELS
The new Mett Singapore is scheduled to open on Oct 1, 2025. There are also plans to open a second hotel in Singapore, along with several properties across Asia. “We are looking at Bangkok, Koh Samui, the Maldives, Osaka. Vietnam and Indonesia are also key markets for us,” Knuepfer revealed. “The Asia market is a perfect fit for the Mett brand because it caters to a discerning clientele looking for high-quality, yet approachable luxury.”
Beyond Asia, the company is also looking at key destinations in the US and Europe. “The goal is to grow to 40 hotels in the next three to four years,” said Knuepfer.
The ambitious expansion of Mett Hotels & Beach Resorts is largely driven by the rise of lifestyle hotels. “A decade ago, nearly all hotels were classified as classic brands, with only 5 per cent categorised as new lifestyle brands,” said Knuepfer.
Today’s modern travellers increasingly seek lifestyle hotels defined by experience more than accommodation, with a refined design approach and an elevated culinary experience. “Even among the largest hotel groups, lifestyle brands are gaining prominence and demand, driven by the evolving preferences of the new generation and their travel habits,” added Knuepfer.
The overarching vision for SHG is to “bring people together to celebrate life,” Knuepfer added. “When we come together, it’s about creating lasting memories. COVID-19 has reminded us of the importance of enjoying life and being with the people you love. We are committed to bringing this philosophy to every restaurant, hotel and other outlets we open.”